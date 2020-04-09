PoS Mayor: Garbage pickup schedules changed in city

Uncollected garbage lies scattered on Tragarete Road, Woodbrook on Tuesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

After learning about changes made in the collection of garbage in St James and environs, Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said he took immediate action to deal with the issue.

“I only found out about the changes this morning (Tuesday). When it was bought to my attention I want to let the residents know I acted on it immediately to ensure that the areas continue to be serviced.

“Also, there is no fall-out from the fact that the times were changed and we will put something in the media to inform the public as to what days the garbage will be picked up in each area,” Martinez said.

In an interview on Tuesday, he said after having a conference call with the ceo and the manager of the particular transport and cleansing division, it was bought to his attention the information about the changed schedule did not go out to the public.

Martinez said the reason for the changes was to accommodate all the workers.

“The transport yard could not accommodate all the workers to come out on the same days so changes had to be made. Having all the workers out, it would have created a problem under the covid19 social distancing issues.

“What they have done is alter the days to have the garbage pick-up in particular areas to save on the workers. If the workers were to get ill then we will have an additional problem where will not have workers to sent out to do the job.”

Martinez said he requested the document with the new changes.

He said after the document is analysed it will be put out into the public via the media.

“The high density areas, garbage will be pick-up on a Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 2 am until 12 noon. In low density areas which is like St Clair and Federation Park in those areas, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays also.

“The workers will be split up, some will work Monday, Wednesday, Fridays and then Tuesdays, Thursday and Fridays with another set of workers.

Martinez said on Saturday, the workers do a lot of work with dump trucks and on Sundays, they usually perform their duties at the markets.