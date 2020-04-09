Police: Covid19 no excuse to break traffic laws

The police are advising the public to be mindful of the law and other drivers on the roads as they stressed the importance of having proper documentation when driving.

According to a media release on Tuesday, the police reminded drivers that implmentation of public health restrictions were no excuse to break the law, responding to reports that drivers were attempting to breach one-way traffic and illegally using the Priority Bus Route.

The release said while the Licensing Authority has a planned moratorium on driving with an expired driver’s permit until August 31, drivers were still required to have the drivers’ permit ready for presentation to police as stated in Section 56(1) of the Motor Vehicle Road Traffic Act Chapter 48:50.

Drivers were also required to have a valid certificate of insurance for their vehicle as required under Section 3(1) of the Motor Vehicles Insurance Act Chapter 48:51.

The release also sought to assure the public that the police would continue to enforce the laws on the road by continuing checks on the number of passengers in public service vehicles.

Breach of the regulations carries a fine of $50,000 and six months in prison.