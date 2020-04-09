News
Photos of the Day: April 9
Jeff Mayers
2 Hrs Ago
National Applause Iniative, 10am 9th April 2020.
Doing it for the Supermarkets (poppa buys our food there) and the Vets. Photo: Wendy Perriera-Aqui
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Beautiful submission from Newsday reader Carol Dookeran
The staff of Kappa Drugs Glencoe take part in the national applause in tribute to all frontline heroes in the fight against covid19. Photo: Ayanna Kinsale
Poui in bloom at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Photo: David Toby
The Hosein family of Chaguanas, mom Anisa Allaham-Hosein (centre) and kids Chad (left) and Azara, show their appreciation on Thursday for the nation and especially frontline workers who, despite the covid19 threat, continue to do their jobs every day. TT is on a limited lockdown, with only the essential workers of essential businesses, including dad, Colin, allowed to go to work, in an effort to flatten the curve. Photo: Anisa Allaham-Hosein
“All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche Newsday reader Frank Walters submitted this photo from one of his frequent walks.\
Dion Mayers scales a fish at the Cocorite Fish Market. Photo: Ayanna Kinsale
This woman washes her hands before entering a grocery store in San Fernando. Photo: Vashti Singh
While we may feel isolated as we hunker down inside, know that covid19 and the social restrictions it has caused will not last forever. Soon we will visit and enjoy once more the places we love, including this spot at Las Cuevas Bay. Photo:Jeff K Mayers
Popular tent at Maracas Bay, Livin Trini. Photo: Jeff K Mayers
A Good Friday Bobolee at the corner of Silk Cotton road and Battoo avenue, Marabella although residenst are urged to stay indoors to help combat the spread of the corona virus. Photo: Lincoln Holder
Hot cross buns, at VG's Bakery, Corner of the Priority Bus Route and Railway Road, Arima. Photo: Angelo Marcelle
A representative of the Arima Borough Corporation fumigates the Arima Outdoor Market on Wednesday evening. Photo: Angelo Marcelle
Linda's bakery employee Carlel Romain bags Hot Cross Buns for customers, Park Street, Port of Spain. Photo: Vidya Thurab
