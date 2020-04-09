No change in infection rates, deaths

This image, provided by the US Food and Drug Administration shows the coronavirus as seen under a high-powered microscope.

The Health Ministry's daily 10 pm covid19 update, on Thursday, showed no change in the number of local cases of the disease and no additional deaths.

However, more samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), between the 4 pm daily update and the 10 pm update. At 4 pm, 1,004 samples had been sent to CARPHA for testing, 17 more than the 10 am figure of 987.

The 10 pm update stated that 1,045 samples were sent to CARPHA for testing, 41 additional samples from the 4 pm update figure. The number of infections remain at 109 while deaths remain at eight with one patient discharged.

As of 10 pm on Thursday, according to the worldometer website, which tracks the number of global covid19 cases, 1,603,719 people were infected with the virus worldwide, and 95,722 had died.