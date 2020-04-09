MP: Covid19 initiatives under way in SF'do East

San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell urges social distancing in his office. -

MP for San Fernando East and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell says he and his team have been ensuring members of his constituency are not neglected amid the covid19 pandemic.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday morning, Mitchell said he is working with the relevant ministries to assist his constituents in a timely manner.

Although there are no Parliament sittings until further notice, he said, “(We are) still working. At the MP’s office we are delivering food support through the Ministry of Social Development to the parents of children on the school feeding programme. We distributed hand sanitisers, cleaning agents and care packages to senior citizens' homes in the constituency, and we have also been doing care packages for vulnerable constituents.”

He said all the Health Ministry’s recommendations to help reduce the spread of the virus have been set up at his office. No gathering is allowed, as people are practising social distancing, and sanitising/washing hands and wearing proper PPE is now mandatory.

“Employees who are immunocompromised are asked to work remotely from home. We are also closing at 12pm to the public.”

He said the office has not received any complaints thus far on how it is handling the situation.

He added that his office was also working with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to remove a bin on Corinth Hills which has become “a nuisance.”

And when it comes to tourism, he said the ministry is planning a covid19-specific campaign that will be launched soon to “remain in the minds of our diaspora and visitors.”