Licensing offices closed until further notice

The Ministry of Works and Transport, in a press release on Thursday, said that in complying with stay-at-home measures due to the covid19 pandemic, all Transport Division offices (Licensing) will be closed until further notice.

As such, the ministry said, all holders of driver's permits, taxi driver licences, certificates and other documents sourced from Licensing offices, which are set to expire between March 27 and July 31, shall legally be deemed valid until August 31 or such later date as the Minister of Works and Transport specifies.

The national stay-at-home measures remain in effect in the first instance, up to April 30, meaning only people working in essential services should be out in public while others deemed non-essential are to remain at home in order to prevent the spread of the covid19 virus.