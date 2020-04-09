Increased vigilance after Charlotte St burglaries

Gregory Aboud, president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants' Association

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

BUSINESS OWNERS plan to be more vigilant in monitoring their businesses after reports of burglaries on Charlotte Street and environs.

Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) President Gregory Aboud, in a letter to members of the association, said several stores on Henry and Prince Streets had been broken into and burgled. He listed PNY Variety Store, Suzanna’s and Yip’s Branch Store on Charlotte Street, as well as a construction site and Lucky Dollar.

He warned the membership of the shift in criminal activity and asked them to be more vigilant.

Police confirmed they had got reports of two robberies on Charlotte Street, but said they had no leads up to press time.

In a conversation with Aboud, Newsday was told police are adjusting their strategy to suit the shift in activity, and business owners are using different ways to protect their property as they comply with the stay-at-home order to contain covid19.

“We have had the response of the police service and the business community. They acknowledge that premises need to be checked on a regular basis. Police said they will shift their strategy when it comes to nighttime surveillance,” Aboud said.

Sources told Newsday security companies protecting businesses on Charlotte, Prince and Henry Street will soon use guard dogs as well as security guards to protect their businesses.

A Charlotte Street business owner who owns a grocery next to one of the stores which were burgled said business owners are using a sort of “buddy system.”

“We will call each other if they are close by and just ask them to see if everything is all right,” the business owner said.