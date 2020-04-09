FEEL to source, distribute masks from this weekend

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh

The government has chosen the NGO Foundation for the Enhancement & Enrichment of Life (FEEL) to voluntarily source and assist the Ministry of Heath in distributing masks to the public.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh announced during Wednesday's virtual press conference.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister, in a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, announced that everyone leaving their homes is expected to wear a mask. He said this new measure is a part of government’s efforts to reduce the spread and flatten the curve of the covid19 pandemic.

Mass distribution of the cloth masks will begin from this weekend.

Deyalsingh said FEEL will announce when and where the masks will be distributed. The masks can be washed and reused and should only be used when going out for essentials or for conducting important business.

He cautioned the public not to see the mask as an excuse to leave home, thinking it is the best or only way to be fully protected from contracting the virus.

“It is not an excuse to lime, it is not an excuse to have a covid19 party. It is not an excuse to invite five people by you. I am fearful – while the use of marks is recommended, it is not a total defence. It is a help.”