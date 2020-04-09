Deyalsingh: 32 more patients to leave Couva

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has hinted that more covid19 patients could be transferred out of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility by this weekend.

At a virtual press conference on Thursday, Deyalsingh said 32 patients could be transferred out of Couva to another facility between today and Sunday.

Reiterating the Government's advice to people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus, Deyalsingh said it takes approximately 1,817 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to treat one covid19 patient. He said this includes 158 headcaps, 30 face shields and 90 N95 masks.

He also reiterated his advice to people not to create their own pyramid of infection by leaving home for non-essential activities and exposing themselves to infection.

To date, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has received 987 samples for testing. Of these, 109 were positive, there have been eight deaths and one person has been discharged