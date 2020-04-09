CoP: Spike in domestic violence during lockdown

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith -

There has been a significant rise in the number of domestic violence cases being reported to the police as more people are being confined to their homes during the covid19 pandemic, according to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

He said there was a similar trend in counties around the world and warned offenders that they would be arrested and charged.

A comparison of the statistics for the month of March 2019 which recorded 46 cases, last month saw 96 cases, Griffith said.

Likewise the number of cases for this year so far has been 558, a big rise on the 232 cases for the corresponding period last year.

Griffith said it could be that more people were reporting cases to the Gender-based Violence Unit, a new division to tackle domestic violence crimes.

He urged victims not to wait until the situation became dangerous and seek help by calling the police hotlines such as 555, 999 or 482-GARY.

Griffith warned potential offenders that it is not business as usual, saying, “You’ll continue to have a stay at home order, but not at your home.”

He also warned people who intend to host covid19 private parties at their homes. “This is a ticking time bomb,” he warned, saying such events had proven to be a disaster elsewhere, with some people dying after such parties in New York.

Griffith said fake news shared on social media put additional strain on the resources of law enforcement agencies as the denounced reports that there had been looting on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

“There is no looting that is taking place.”

On the issue of the number of people allowed to shop at supermarkets at any given time. Griffith said it was not limited to five customers but supermarket operators have a responsibility to those individuals both inside and outside their premises.

Griffith said among the 8,614 officers including SRPs he has shifted many officers from administrative units to operational roles. Among their roles, the police monitor lists of people served quarantine orders by Ministry of Health, he said.