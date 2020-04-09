Blind Welfare head: Include us in everything

Kenneth Suratt -

Out of several major challenges faced by the visually impaired population, accessing social welfare forms online from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is very difficult said Kenneth Suratt, executive director of the TT Blind Welfare Association.

In an interview on Thursday, Suratt called on the Government to ensure the disabled and visually impaired are included in every decision or conversation they may have to benefit society.

“The ministry has forms but is not accessible to the visually impaired. We cannot fill it out. Everyone who is trying to get additional help always has to ask someone for help. The technology that is available now, they can make their website accessible to accommodate the visually impaired.

"All we want is inclusion. Include us in everything and make everything accessible to us and it must be in line with the World Blind Union (WBU). We are asking, please don’t forget us,” Suratt said.

Suratt said at press briefings or conferences, no questions are raised or answers given about the disabled, who are one of the vulnerable groups in TT.

He said at present children who are visually impaired are lacking an education because the programmes aired on television, they cannot benefit as a normal child will gain from the programmes.

“For example, some sighted people have access to Whats App numbers from groceries or Pennywise in order to text in their needs and someone can pick it up, the visually impaired population need to have those numbers also.

“If they are setting up a covid19 task force, they need to get people with a disability involved. They need to adopt inclusive approaches to ‘leave no-one behind’, he said.

Suratt said the association represents more than 15,000 people who are blind and partially sighted in the country and would like to see all stakeholders put measures in place to be accessible for the visually impaired population.

He said more have to be done to deal with violence against blind and partially sighted women and girls, and to establish an emergency response for the most vulnerable in society.

“We also call on the Government and health authorities to provide accessible health equipment and services to those with disabilities including people who are blind and partially sighted.

“We recommend that the government, private sector and non profit organisations put in place reasonable accommodation for those with disabilities working from their homes.

Suratt said the association will continue providing more calls for action as they continue to gather input from members and partners.