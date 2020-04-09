17 more samples sent to CARPHA for testing

Image courtesy CDC

The Health Ministry's daily 4 pm covid19 update on Thursday showed no change in the number of local cases of the disease and no additional deaths.

More samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh gave the figure at the 10 am daily virtual press briefing on Thursday.

The 4 pm update said 1,004 samples had been sent to CARPHA for testing, 17 more than the 10 am figure of 987. All the other data remained the same: 109 confirmed cases, eight deaths and one patient discharged.

As of 4 pm on Thursday, according to the worldometer website, which tracks the number of global covid19 cases, 1,587,709 people were infected with the virus worldwide, and 94,888 had died.