2 new local covid19 cases

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Russia has closed its land border with China and suspended most train traffic between the countries. - STR

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed two new local covid19 cases as he spoke at the 10 am Health Ministry virtual press conference on Thursday.

There have been no more deaths.

In giving a clinical update on TT's covid19 status, he said 987 tests were done by CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency) with 109 positive cases, eight deaths, and one discharge.

A hundred people are hospitalised: 27 ambulatory (well enough to walk around) patients are at Caura; 72 at Couva, where none are in the Intensive Care Unit; and three are in Couva's High Dependency Unit.

He said 32 patients from Couva may be transferred out this weekend to a step-down facility before being discharged.