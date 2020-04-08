Young not wearing a sling any more

Stuart Young -

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said he is on the road to full recovery, a month after he fell off a stage at the opening of the new Penal Fire Station on March 9.

At a virtual news confence on Tuesday, Young appeared in public for the first time without the sling he had worn on his left arm since that incident. He said he “got rid of the sling” and is now doing physical therapy.

Saying it has been four weeks since “my mishap,” he thanked the many wellwishers who sent him words of encouragement and asked about his health.

After the incident, the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) said it was not responsible for building the faulty stage from which Young fell and dislocated his left shoulder. The Occupational Health and Safety Agency said it was investigating.

At the briefing, Young and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh initially wore face masks in line with government recommendations that people should wear masks in public. Deyalsingh removed his mask and rubbed sanitiser on his hands before starting the briefing. He said members of the Government were leading by example.