TT's first haematologist Dr Waveney Charles has died

This country’s first registered haematologist, Dr Waveney Charles, died at the age of 75, on Tuesday.

Charles was the first to develop the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders in TT and, as director of the National Blood Transfusion Service, she transformed and internationalised this country’s blood banking service.

In a release on Tuesday, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the St Augustine Campus, Professor Brian Copeland, extended condolences on behalf of the campus community.

“We have lost a friend, a member of our extended family, a woman whose life work positively affected thousands of families.

“Words cannot express the thanks we owe for her service to the UWI and to Trinidad and Tobago.”

The university said the haematology stalwart also established a paediatric haematology programme that resulted in a decreased mortality rate among children with Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia, and Haemophilia.

Charles was presented with the Chaconia Medal (Gold) in September 2018 for her contributions to the country.

On the SCD Awareness TT’s Facebook page described Charles as “humble" and an “icon in the medical field.”

“It's a very sad day for the blood disorders community. Someone who devoted her life in commitment to ensuring the best possible care for all blood disorder patients.

“She was well recognised and respected, regionally and globally for her vast knowledge and expertise. She saw no colour, race, creed or class. She treated patients with the utmost belief that they would lead healthy productive lives. May her soul Rest in eternal Peace.”