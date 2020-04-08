Spiritual Baptists mourn Bishop Duncan

THE Spiritual Shouter Baptist community is mourning a longstanding elder of the church, Bishop Oswald Duncan.

Dr Duncan died at his Marabella home on Tuesday, after a long illness.

Condolences have been pouring in from the spiritual as well as the political and cultural community here and abroad for Duncan who touched many lives.

Archbishop of the West Indian United Spiritual Baptist Organisation Leon Williams John said he was one of the most prolific spiritual leaders, who was blessed with a certain degree of skills.

“He was one of the best Baptist singers we had, a very skilful preacher, very cordial and one who had good social and people skills. In terms of his leadership he was one of our best practitioners.”

“Only recently I was telling someone Bishop Oswald was the most popular Spiritual Baptist in the world, not only in TT, but in the world.”

He said Bishop Oswald was ailing for some time and they were praying for him, but he lost his battle on Tuesday.

“It is so sad that he had to die at this time when only five people could attend his funeral.”

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, MP for San Fernando East, also sent condolences to his family.

“I join with the San Fernando East constituency in mourning the loss of one of the foremost religious leaders in San Fernando,” he wrote. “Many knew him throughout the constituency either through St Philomen’s Baptist Church in Cocoyea, through officiating many political and community gatherings in and around San Fernando or even through him offering you a word of encouragement or support.

“He was a stalwart in our community and would always be remembered for the value that he possessed.

“I wish to express condolences to his family, friends, congregation and all those whose lives he touched. You will be missed, Leader Duncan.”

Member of the Baptist faith and former SWMCOL chairman Ray Brathwaite said farewell to Duncan via his Facebook page.

“The Spiritual Baptist faith appreciates all that you have done for us. You stood as a giant amongst men. Go in peace and may your good works be rewarded. You battled long and hard.”

Public relations officer of the Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) Ras Kommanda said Duncan gave TUCO both spiritual and physical support, especially those in its South Central zone.

“You took the Spiritual Baptist Faith to another level and to all your faithful in your church we say keep the faith as he is with his creator in Mount Zion. You will be missed my brother.”