Rousillac robbery suspect held

A 31-year old unemployed man will be placed on an identification parade on Wednesday following his arrest as police continued their investigation into a robbery at a supermarket in Rousillac last week.

He is said to be one of two men who bagged cash and a bottle of brandy from B Ramsawak Supermarket before running off. Police said shortly after 6 pm last week Tuesday, the armed men walked into the supermarket on the Southern Main Road and announced a hold-up. As one pointed his gun at customers, the other emptied the cash drawer and took a bottle of Hennessy. He put the items in a bag, and both walked out. Police said the cash is estimated at $2,500. No one was injured.

On receiving the report, Cpl Thompson of the La Brea CID and other officers, among them PC Seepersad and Andrews and WPC Homer, searched Rousillac but the thieves had already fled.On Tuesday, South Western Division police including ASP Ramdeen and Insp Jaggernath joined the officers in an exercise and arrested the suspect.

Cpl Thompson is investigating.