Pos Mayor: It's work as usual

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE -

Although the capital city is somewhat locked-down, Port of Spain mayor said he is doing everything to ensure the city remains cleaned and secure.

On Tuesday, while discussing measures the corporation is putting in place to deal with the spread of the covid19 in the city, mayor Joel Martinez told Newsday working from home, the demand is high while keeping within the “stay at home policy.”

“I am trying to do a lot of work while I am at home. This morning I had to go out to the Central Market so I put on my mask and attended to my duties.

“There was some power washing taking place and a sewer issue we are trying to deal with at the same time. However, the general outlook of the market is good and clean.”

Martinez said after the fire at the market he had to be on-site to ensure repair work had started.

He said while the corporation is still waiting on the fire report, he is trying to get things back in order as fast as possible at the market.

“I also went to the homeless centre where the army is continuing their work to put up showers, an area for the homeless to sleep and have their meals.

“I do have a problem whereby when they are finished eating their meals they are dumping it into the East Dry River. This is unacceptable.”

Martinez said he is going to reach out to the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to talk to the powers that be in the area to deal with the issue before it gets out of hand.

He said a corporate citizen is also assisting the corporation in washing down the area on a daily basis.

“I want to ask people to remove their vehicles which are around the area for the place to be cleaned properly.

“While there is a slowdown of people and traffic in some of the areas around the city, we want to use this time to clean these areas. We are also looking at reaching out to some of the residents in George and Duke Streets and some other surrounding areas to work with us to have the place clean. It is work as usual.”