Police disperse crowd at Chaguanas fire

Central divison police and fire officers respond to a fire at Total Recycling Ltd on Endeavour Road, Chaguanas, on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

A raging fire at a scrap iron business place in Chaguanas on Tuesday left first-responders battling not only raging flames but also seeking to ensure gatherings in line with regulations adopted to prevent the spread of the covid19 virus.

Owing to the proximity of apartment complex near Total Recycling Ltd at Almond Drive in Endeavour, tenants and other residents had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure.

About 40 evacuees, many of whom are Venezuelans, gathered on the Endeavour Road to watch the officers control the flames. But PC Ramdeen and other police from the Central Division had to disperse the crowd.

It would have been normal a few months ago, for people to watch the rescue effort at a safe distance. The pandemic has now made it a possible life and death situation given how quickly the deadly virus could pass from person to person. Government recently announced that people should not gather in groups of more than five.

The fire is said to have been caused by bush fires which spread to the building at around midday.

It began raging on the compound and residents contacted the Chaguanas Fire Station. Under the supervision of ACFO Ramsaran, officers responded to put out the flames.

Police from Central Operations Unit and Chaguanas and Cunupia police stations also responded and temporarily blocked the road to vehicular traffic.

Chaguanas mayor Vandana Mohit visited the scene saying she and workers at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation are lending a "helping hand" to the Fire Services to get things under control.

She told Newsday: "At this point, they are trying their best to curb the situation to the back because it is a little tricky there. A house was in possible danger and they called for assistance from WASA and us."

Mohit said, "I am here to ensure they received all the assistance they can get in terms of water and equipment. The officers are trying their best. There were no reports of injuries."

Randy Seelal, who lives in the area but was not affected, said when he saw the fire, he began taking aerial photos. He shared some of them with Newsday.

One resident said she saw the flames from afar but never expected it was near her home.

"It was only when I reached, I saw fire and police. I am waiting for them to give the go-ahead to go home."

The fire was brought under control, a few hours later.