Photos of the Day: April 8

On the surface this is quite a pretty picture, but look past the lights and you'll see customers lined up in their cars at KFC Westmoorings on Monday night to order a final meal before all restaurants across the twin islands shut their doors to discourage social gatherings in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. Restaurants were ordered closed until April 30. Photo by D. Parris

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

