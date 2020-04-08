News
Photos of the Day: April 8
Jeff Mayers
2 Hrs Ago
On the surface this is quite a pretty picture, but look past the lights and you'll see customers lined up in their cars at KFC Westmoorings on Monday night to order a final meal before all restaurants across the twin islands shut their doors to discourage social gatherings in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. Restaurants were ordered closed until April 30. Photo by D. Parris
Photo of the sunrise submitted by a Newsday reader from South Beach, Boca Raton, Florida.
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Corbeaux in full flight above Realize Road, Princes Town. Photo by Ameena Mohammed
Phone Photography entitled Somewhere over the Rainbow. Words of encouragement: If you've been hurt by family or close friend dont despair my dear one day you'll smile again. Just like the rainbow has forced it's way through the bleaky skies,there aren't any more tears in those brown hazel eyes. Let's use this quarantine time for self reflection of your past and present deeds. Apologize, forgive time to cleanse mentally and emotionally. Photo by Ashley Carimbocas
This male Barred Antshrike was captured in Mondesir Village, South Oropouche, who is one of our senior readers who specialises in wildlife photography for the last twelve years. Photo by Tarran Persad Maharaj
Scrapped! Patrol officers of Protective Agency Limited warn pedestrians that they need to be six feet apart as they walk through Woodbrook earlier on Wednesday. This intiative was later scrapped by the Minister of National Security Stuart Young. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
The supermoon which came out on Tuesday night. Photo by Vashti Singh
The supermoon Tuesday night , photo taken from the Santa Cruz Valley. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh wears his cloth face mask during a press conference at TTT Limited on Maraval Road, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Another view of the prettiest hummingbird, the majestic Ruby Topaz delighting us daily in our garden. Enjoy!Photo by Cheryl Ann H-Blades
Every full moon has different names. The Pink Full Moon represents Spring. It also is called the Venus Full Moon with the focus on love, things we value and partnerships. Photo by Owen James
Fish vendor Cindy Sarran hugs her 50lb fish at the Penal market. Photo by Vashti Singh
Photo by Melony Mejias
