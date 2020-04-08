Lupus Foundationto TT: Don’t take our lives

THE Voice of Lupus Foundation is appealing to citizens not to horde their life-saving medication which, if taken without proper guidance, can lead to further health problems.

On Monday Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh begged citizens not to horde the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and for those who were hoarding them to return them. Newsday spoke with founder of the Lupus Foundation Reanna Harrilal who also called on the citizens not to horde their drugs.

“People don’t know that taking this drugs is committing suicide because of the side effects, such as loss of sight, colour blindness. They can become anaemic or end up with liver toxicity or psoriasis. “

Harrilal said while she applauds the suggestion to return the drugs for those whom it was intended, she questioned how it was sold to them in the first place as the drugs are prescription only medication. Questioned about this, president of the pharmacies board, Andrew Rahaman said while this is true, a lot of drugs sold are prescription only and if pharmacists were to adhere to each one, then many people will have to visit a doctor monthly.

“We are now looking to enforce this for this drug so that it can go to those who need it. But there are a lot of drugs that are on the list of prescription only that if we were to enforce it people will either be paying private doctors monthly or spending half day at the hospital for drugs. Ibuprofen higher than 600 mg you need a prescription for that. If we were to be strict then if you have a headache and Panadol does not work you will have to see a doctor.”

Asked about the returning of the drugs from those who already bought as suggested by the Health Minister, he said that is “not good practice” as it poses a major safety concern.

Both drugs have been used in the US to treat covid19 with good results which Deyalsingh called anecdotal results. There is no study to prove that the drug actually works to treat covid19. There is now an increased desire for the drugs given the use in the US.

Rahaman echoed the sentiments of Harrilal that the side effects of the drugs is worse than having covid19, which has a global death rate of less than three per cent. He added that outside of the pharmacies demanding that customers produce prescription for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, he is calling on citizens not to come asking for the drugs saying that both demand and supply must be reduced.