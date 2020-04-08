Hindus observe Hanuman Jayanti at home

Pundit Sunil Seetahal stands next to the Hanuman murti. -

THE month of April saw the continuation of the lent period, with upcoming significant religious occasions of Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Pundit Sunil Seetahal said this month also saw the Hindu celebartions of Ram Navmi (last Thursday) and Hanuman Jayanti (Tuesday).

Seetahal conducted puja with four members of the Persad family in San Fernando on Tuesday. This, as the temple doors remain closed due to government's stay-at-home measures to prevent the spread of covid19. The measures currently allow no more than five people to gather in one place for religious or social purposes.

Seetahal streamed his puja live on social media for the benefit of hundreds of people who attend his puja each year.

He said, "Hindus in TT and the world over are forced to keep their homes clean and offer worship to Lord Hanuman so that they can be protected from diseases and difficultues."

While congregational worship is recommended, he said, during this time of uncertainity, people should offer heart-felt love for God with family members calling on Hanuman for protection and guidance.

"People can no longer say they do not have the time to pray. They have all the time to read scriptures and pray for a better tomorrow."

Setahal said Lord Hanuman is the embodiment of humility and strength.

"Hanuman teaches us how determination and love for God can propell us to achieve the most difficult goals in life."

He spoke about Hanuman as a warrior in the battle between the demon King Ravana and Lord Ram.

"When Laksmana (Rama's brother) had been seriously injured during his battle against Ravana’s son, Indrajit. Rama sent Hanuman to fetch a potent life restoring herb, Sanjivani, from the Dronagiri Mountains in the Himalayas."

The story continues as Ravana, on hearing this, plans for Lakshmana’s death by stopping Hanuman from getting the herb.

Ravana dispatches the witch Kalanemi to disrupt Hanuman’s attempts to find the herb on time. Kalanemi, in disguise as a sage, initially succeeds in fooling Hanuman. Kalanemi eventually failed but Ravana, however, did not give up and called upon Surya – the sun – to rise at an earlier time than usual. Ravana had known that Lakshmana would succumb to his wounds if treated by daybreak.

The mighty Hanuman, however, unable to recognise the specific herb that was required to cure Lakshmana, lifted the entire mountain and brought it to Lakshmana.

Seetahal said, "When we are faced with a task at hand, we give in to minor disruptions and make excuses. But Hanuman's goal was to revive Lakshaman and dispite the disruptions he achieved his goal."

Seetahal called on Lord Hanuman to protect the people of TT from the dreaded covid 19.