Director of Mental Health: Don’t shun covid19 nurses

Medical Chief of Staff at St Ann's Hospital Dr Hazel Othello - SUREASH CHOLAI

The population must not shun medical workers such as nurses the forefront of the fight against covid19, many of whom daily go beyond the call of duty to halt the spread, Dr Hazel Othello has urged.

Othello is the director of the Mental Health Unit of the Ministry of Health. She spoke at a government briefing on Wednesday.

She implored people not to say and do things to demoralise these health workers who are already under the pressure of the job.

Othello said community stigma against people with covid19 and/or health workers is “unkind and unhelpful.” She said covid19 patients did not ask to have this disease, and they are getting treatment.

“Do not say and do things that make people feel hurt.”

Of the covid19 patients, she said, “There is no need to be afraid of them living in their homes.”

Othello said of those people who may feel some anxiety over covid19, the vast majority do not need a psychiatrist, but can talk to their local religious leaders.

More detailed professional counselling can be accessed by telephone from their local regional health authority (RHA.)

Othello said such counselling services are also available to health workers at the forefront of the covid fight.

“It is available to all who need it.”

She lamented stigma against mental illness, saying this could lower a person’s self esteem and deter them seeking help.

"So as to reduce possible harm to our mental health over the covid19 crisis, we should avoid bombarding our minds with negative ideas especially unproven and untrue information on the pandemic."

Othello urged people to create a daily schedule and check in with relatives by phone.

She said parents should tell children it is okay to feel uncomfortable, but also give them positive messages such as saying doctors can offer treatment.

“Keep them close to friends and relatives so they feel supported.”

Othello also said people should take breaks, eat healthily, exercise, sleep well, and do all the things they need to do to stay healthy.

She urged those in quarantine to maintain contact with loved ones and keep a daily routine.