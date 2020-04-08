Deyalsingh: 'No excuse to have covid parties'

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Wednesday that wearing masks in public is "not an excuse to have a covid party."

At a virtual news conference, Deyalsingh reiterated that people should wear masks only if they have to go out for essential activities.

"It is not a licence to go out for a lime."

Deyalsingh also reiterated that all it took was for one person to be outside irresponsibly to start their own "pyramid of infection."

Saying he observed a seeming increase in traffic coming into Port of Spain, Deyalsingh said Government maintains its advice to people to stay home to flatten the covid19 curve. Deyalsingh also announced the ministry has enlisted the services of the NGO FEEL (the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life) to help distribute masks to the public. This distribution should start this weekend.

Noting there has been a 50 per cent increase in covid19 deaths worldwide, Deyalsingh said a lot about the virus is unknown, as its epidemiology is evolving.

To date, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has tested 910 samples, 107 have been positive, there have been eight deaths and one patient has been discharged.