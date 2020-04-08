Carapichaima man held for police-involved shooting

Police held a 28-year-old man from Orange Field Road in Carapichaima on Tuesday night following a police-involved shooting incident in the Princes Town district.

Southern Division police were on mobile patrol at Mandingo Road at about 8.30 pm when they received information about men armed with guns travelling in a convoy consisting of three vehicles.

A release from the Police Service’s corporate communications unit said the officers subsequently spotted one of the vehicles, a white Mitsubishi panel van. They attempted to intercept it, but the occupants shot at them.

In accordance with the Use of Force policy, the release said, officers returned fire in an attempt to stop the van. It came to a halt and two male suspects ran off into some nearby bushes.

The officers called for backup and police from the CID, Southern Division Task Force, Emergency Response Patrol Unit and Ste Madeleine, Barrackpore and Princes Town stations responded.

They searched and found the suspect.

Up to Wednesday, police were continuing investigations.