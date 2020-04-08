939 covid19 samples submitted, death toll remains at 8

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health says the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) had submitted 939 samples for testing for the novel coronavirus as of 4 pm on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases remained at 107 from Tuesday morning.

The death toll from the virus remained at eight.

The update shows an increase of 44 tests in the past 24 hours.

Of the total number of cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who returned from a cruise last month: 46 from the group of 68 who returned from the cruise together, and three from the group who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68.