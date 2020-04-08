17 covid19 patients to go home soon

A ventilator which has been set up at the Scarborough General Hospital for covid19 patients. PHOTOS BY DAVID REID

SOME 17 covid19 patients who are at Couva Hospital have recovered to such an extent they may soon go home, Dr Hazel Othello, Ministry of Health Director of Mental Health Unit, told a virtual government briefing on Wednesday.

"Seventeen have been identified for movement to a step-down facility, with the ultimate goal of being discharged back into their communities."

She said Couva has 72 patients, of whom 68 are ambulatory (that is, mobile). Three are in the high dependency unit. One is in intensive care but is not being ventilated and is improving. Othello said Caura Hospital has 26 covid19 patients, all of whom are stable.

The Ministry of Health's novel coronavirus update no 85 on Wednesday said some 919 tests had been done, resulting in 107 people detected with the virus. Of these, some eight people have died. One person has been discharged.