1 dead, 3 wounded in Maraval shooting

Stock photo

One man is dead and three others wounded after a shooting in Maraval on Wednesday night.

Police told Newsday the four men who appeared to be Venezuelans, were at Moraldo Trace when at about 8.30 pm, a silver Nissan Tiida in which they were passengers, was shot at.

One of the men died inside the car while the other three ran away. All three, police said, collapsed a short distance away.

Residents who heard the gunshots, alerted police who arrived and later took the three to the St James Infirmary, where they were treated before being transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Up to press time, they were receiving treatment.

Police said they could not identify the murdered man whose body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James. No motive has been established, no arrest made and investigations are ongoing.