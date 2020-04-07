Young: Keep your children home

National Security Minister Stuart Young - SUREASH CHOLAI

National Security Minister Stuart Young on Tuesday urged parents to try and keep their children at home to avoid the risk of them getting covid19. At a virtual news conference, Young said he had been receiving reports from certain areas of children being allowed to go outside for recreation.

While it may be understandable that children may want to relieve stress because of the restrictions imposed by the new public health regulations, Young reiterated the need for social distancing to avoid the spread of covid19. He appealed parents to try and keep their children at home as much as possible.

He urged local fishermen to continue their trade within TT's maritime boundaries. At a virtual news conference, Young said the closure of TT's borders to prevent the spread of the covid19 pandemic, meant both TT's air and sea borders are closed until April 30.

He said fishermen are essential workers under the public health regulations. But Young added they continue to fish within TT's maritime boundaries.

Regarding new public health regulations which have resulted in all restaurants being closed until April 30, Young said food catering services will also be suspended during this period. Young reiterated that liquor markets must also remain closed until April 30.