UWI graduate: Support small farmers as you donate to needy

Stasha King-Massiah, 23, has organised a donation drive to help those affected by covid19 but with a twist. Instead of buying products for the effort from supermarkets, she is sourcing fresh produce and products from small farmers and agribusiness owners.

“It’s not just about buying goods for those in need but trying to source these goods from small agribusinesses.

“I don’t want them to also have to feel the full brunt of the covid19 situation. Going to the small agribusinesses is a priority before I go to the supermarkets.”

But there’s a reason behind the donation drive and its approach to helping small farmers at the same time. Like many, King-Massiah knows the economic uncertainty of covid19.

A shift manager at the Five Islands Amusement Park in Chaguaramas, she was able to work until March 27 but is uncertain of when she will return to work.

Still, she counts her fortunes and knows she was able to work longer than many others also employed in food, entertainment and hospitality industries.

Following the first confirmed positive covid19 case on March 12, social gatherings became increasingly restricted and many recreational facilities – like Five Islands– were either closed or continued operating with reduced services to cut losses.

“I know anything could have helped. I decided that I had enough resources and would have been home anyway.

“At the moment, I don’t need to have extra money to go out and splurge. I decided to use that extra money I would have usually splurged to help as little as I can,” said King-Massiah on the decision to rise to the challenge of being a source of hope in the face of uncertainty.

With the resources on hand, she began building small care packages and was able to identify a few people who might need them. But when she posted a small status on social media asking for help to provide extra items to the packages the feedback was strong. So she has now decided to expand the idea to help as many as she can and is seeking help.

A UWI graduate with a BSc in agricultural technology and environmental resource management, she also considered the effects of covid19 on local food security and farmers with small agribusinesses who may be seeing less sales and wanted to assist them along the way.

She has already bought goods from a southern hydroponics farmer with an online agribusiness and while putting together more care packages, she hopes to support more small farmers along the way.

“When I told him (the vendor) what I was doing he offered to give freely but I said no. He’s making a drive from south to Trincity to drop the produce for me, but I am not going to take away from his business.

“I appreciated the offer, but I wanted to do my part in helping him especially as there may be less people buying from him, right now.”

Creating packages for just under ten families now, she is willing to expand the drive but wants people to know it is okay to reach out for help. As such, she is also encouraging people in need to contact her so that she can continue to expand the drive as much as possible given that her friends are on standby to assist.

“I would like that more people are open to asking for help.

“I won’t be taking pictures as people receive the products. It’s literally just me dropping off the packages and leaving,” she said of trying to make the process as comfortable as possible for those seeking assistance.

Items needed for the care packages are basics like sugar, flour, peas and canned items but she is willing to accept whatever that can be given and encourages people to support a small local farmer in making their donations. Before going to the supermarket to buy milk, she is also searching to support any local farmer that can supply fresh cow’s or goat’s milk.

Small snacks and toys are also welcomed for children whom she knows may not understand the economic uncertainties of covid19 but wants them to be comforted.

“For a child, something as simple as a snack can go a long way and that goes even for me.

Everyone has that small things that help them cope and for kids that can be a snack,” she said while encouraging everyone to be each other’s keeper.

People interested in assisting can contact King-Massiah at 349-2529 or send a message on social media. Her Instagram handle is @sunshinnygirl and can be found on Facebook at Stasha Angel-Lee King Massiah. Even if one cannot donate goods or financially, she encourages people to lend an ear to others if they can in these trying times.