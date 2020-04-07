Trinis stranded in B'dos end quarantine today

As of 5 pm on Monday, the Trinis stranded in Barbados will end their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

But they have not received any test kits or any solid indication of their fates from either the Barbados or TT governments after the 14-day period.

They are not alone, stranded TT citizens in Suriname also say they are on their last legs and have received no word, no test kits and no help from either governments.

“We are still to hear or have confirmation about the test kits. The group is hoping to hear from government concerning our return. We are here without any information about what is next,” said Phillip Ramdial, one of 33 TT citizens who were forced to take refuge in Barbados on March 23, as TT’s borders closed.

The 33 Trinis were placed under quarantine at the Sugar Cane Club Hotel and Spa at Speightstown, Barbados. They were assisted with a few meals and complementary groceries, but still had to pay $55 a night for accommodations at the hotel or be placed in a military camp.

In a question and answer session at a covid19 update last Thursday, Minister of National Security, Stuart Young said testing kits would be sent to Barbados to ensure that the Trinis did not have the disease after the 14-day quarantine. Providing that the test come back negative, more arrangements will be made.

He reiterated that the more people who are allowed into the borders the greater the risk for the people within TT’s borders and the 35 TT citizens may be subject to another 14-day quarantine issued by the TT government.

But up to press time, there had been no word on whether they had been sent testing kits.

Young said similar preparations were being made for 32 oil and gas professionals who were stuck in Suriname. Young said he was in talks with the Surinamese government and was making arrangements for tests to be sent via the government as well, but Lawrence Balkaran, one of the oil and gas professionals who is in a gated apartment complex in Hannaslust, Suriname with seven others, say they had not heard from government or the TT consulate in Suriname since they first appealed to be returned just as the borders closed.

“After three weeks of appeals from a foreign government they are not even giving you the benefit of a response,” Balkaran said.

“The whole world is looking at them. How long will he keep us here?”

“The promise for us to do medicals within 24-48 hours was a blatant lie,” said one person from Suriname. “It has been over 72 hours and counting. There is still no word on conducting medicals on us. No one in Suriname reached out to us to conduct these medicals.”

The stuck Trinis appealed for relief and rations as their food and money run out. They said they were depending on each other to share whatever rations they had left and were bracing for the worst in Suriname.

Although there have been eight cases of covid19 in Suriname, there has been a strict curfew placed on the island, which Balkaran and others said is being ignored by the public. The Trinis added that food was becoming even more scares as groceries closed and price gouging and hoarding ran rampant in the island.

In earlier press conferences concerning the Trinis in Suriname, Young said arrangements were made for them to be shuttled across from Suriname, but Surinamese government could not secure a flight crew, as the crew selected to go to TT with the nationals all called in sick.