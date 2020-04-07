Siparia police find bulletproof vests

Police found two bulletproof vests in Siparia over the weekend.

A report said at about 7 pm on Saturday, police went to Sandpit Road off La Brea Trace where they found the items in a garbage bag about 150 feet from the road after a search in a bushy area. One of the vests had the words “Point blank” on it while the other had no markings. Police seized the vests and took them to Siparia CID for safekeeping. No one has been arrested.