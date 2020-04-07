San Juan man shoots at girlfriend

San Juan police are searching for a man who shot at his girlfriend at their home on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man got into an argument with the woman at their Laventille Road home at around 2.30 pm when he pulled out a gun and shot at her before leaving the house.

The woman was not wounded. Neighbours heard the gunshot and called the police. San Juan police went to the scene and searched for the man but he was not found. Investigators said the woman was unwilling to assist police with their enquiries but added that the search is continuing for the suspect.