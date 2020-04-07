President: Do your bit to support our medics against covid19

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes urged all citizens to be careful in their daily lives so as to do their part not to overwhelm the medical staff fighting the covid19 pandemic, in her message for World Health Day 2020.

She said the outbreak has placed healthcare systems worldwide under immense pressure and drawn attention to the heroes at the front lines of the global response, such as nurses and midwives who risk life and limb to give their patients the best care.

“Their stressful, demanding job is made easier when we do our part to ensure that the health system is not unnecessarily overburdened. However, their efforts are frustrated when we do not adhere to the guidelines that have been designed to slow the spread of this virus.

“We cannot claim to appreciate our health professionals while doing the very things that they have asked us not to do.”

Weekes urged all to follow the directives of the Ministries of Health and Communications, World Health Organisation (WHO) and Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO).

“Citizens must heed the call to stay at home, wash their hands and practise strict social distancing.”

Where offices and businesses are not mandated to close, there must be an unselfish judgment as to whether those services are truly essential.

“Our medical professionals must be adequately equipped, trained and regulated to perform their lifesaving duties safely and efficiently, but all that will be in vain, if our reckless behaviour puts them at greater risk and compromises the nation’s ability to respond effectively to the outbreak of this virulent new virus.” Everyone has a part to play in this fight of our lives, she said.

“On World Health Day 2020, April 7, let us show our front line responders the actual respect and appreciation they deserve, not only by applauding their efforts, but also by doing our part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Let’s work together to flatten the curve.”