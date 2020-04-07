N Touch
News

What a wonderful world: Photos of the Day, April 7

Tonight's full moon/ Pink moon captured in Sangre Grande. Photo by Risa Henry
Tonight's full moon/ Pink moon captured in Sangre Grande. Photo by Risa Henry

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Tonight’s pink moon seen in Chaguanas. Photo by Timmy Daylal

Sunset at Macqueripe Beach submitted by a young Newsday reader Tyler Murray.

The beach front which connects to a river at Manzanilla with a seagull on the sand. Photo by Brindsley Ramsaran

This banana blossom or banana heart was spotted in Sangre Grande. Photo by Jassodra Rampersad

These two lovely birds are Saffron Finches and they recently moved into our old mailbox. It’s a joy to see them every day. Photo by Patrick E. Grell

Love in the city - Ziad Joseph

Comments

"What a wonderful world: Photos of the Day, April 7"

More in this section