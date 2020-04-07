News What a wonderful world: Photos of the Day, April 7 Jeff Mayers An Hour Ago Tonight's full moon/ Pink moon captured in Sangre Grande. Photo by Risa Henry If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer. Tonight’s pink moon seen in Chaguanas. Photo by Timmy Daylal Sunset at Macqueripe Beach submitted by a young Newsday reader Tyler Murray. The beach front which connects to a river at Manzanilla with a seagull on the sand. Photo by Brindsley Ramsaran This banana blossom or banana heart was spotted in Sangre Grande. Photo by Jassodra Rampersad These two lovely birds are Saffron Finches and they recently moved into our old mailbox. It’s a joy to see them every day. Photo by Patrick E. Grell Love in the city - Ziad Joseph
Comments
"What a wonderful world: Photos of the Day, April 7"