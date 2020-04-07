PDP offers help amid virus crisis

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is looking at things it can do to supplement what is already being offered by the government to cushion the impact of covid19.

This was said by the party’s Deputy Political Leader and electoral representative for the Parlatuvier/ L’anse Fourmi/ Speyside district, Farley Augustine as he addressed members of the media last week.

In the first instance, Augustine said food hampers and care packages would be distributed to the vulnerable within the communities across the island. “These packages are going to go to the neediest among us first.

“So, this is not a case where you just hear that we’re giving out packages and you run for a package, no. This is a case where we have to allow the neediest among us to access these packages.”

Additionally, the Minority would be doing a self-sufficiency challenge. Augustine said the covid19 crisis has reminded everyone that Tobago does not have food sovereignty and security. Food sovereignty, he said, has to do with the ability to not just feed one’s self, but the ability to feed one’s self independent of Trinidad. With that, he announced the party will host a seedling drive.

“We are in the process of acquiring thousands of seedlings that we are going to make available to households across the island. Of course, if you can afford your own seedlings, please by all means go ahead, purchase your own seedlings. But this challenge will require that you stay at home.

“You have to begin to learn how to feed yourself. During this so-called lockdown, it’s an opportunity to learn a new skill, it’s an opportunity to begin to feed yourself and begin to go back to what we had traditionally; where everyone at some point had a subsistent form of farming in and around their home.”

The distribution, he said, was scheduled to begin on Friday last week, while online tutorials will also be set up via Facebook and WhatsApp that will guide people in terms of how they plant in small spaces and get creative.

“We would also provide prizes for those who are most creative and who did the best in terms of their home gardening initiative, now that you’re required to stay at home,” he said adding that he hopes that this would encourage many of the persons who are still liming in little pockets to stay at home and tend to their gardens.