PAHO: No evidence cloth masks prevent covid19

Walking through the streets of Tunapuna on Monday morning with homemade face masks on. Photo: Angelo M. Marcelle - Angelo Marcelle

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says there is no “scientific evidence” that cloth/homemade masks can prevent the spread of covid19.

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning, PAHO assistant director Dr Jarbas Barbosa said some countries have been promoting the use of such masks.

He said it may possibly be of good use when using public transportation, but “We don’t have strong scientific evidence that it plays an important role to reduce transmission.

“Maybe in a couple of weeks, if many countries make this kind of recommendation, we may have studies and research to show it can play a role.”

He said surgical masks and N95 masks should be reserved for medical personnel who are on the frontline.

He added that people should not neglect other precautions such as proper hand hygiene because they are wearing masks.