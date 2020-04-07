One new covid19 case in TT

Image courtesy CDC

The Health Ministry's daily 4 pm covid19 update for Tuesday indicated that the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) got 878 samples for testing. The release confirmed there are now 107 cases of the disease locally with eight deaths and one person being discharged.

The release said one additional person has tested positive and that person is a contact of another covid19 patient. Of the total number of cases, 49 of those came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise with 46 from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together and three from the group who returned separately from the same cruise.