Lee wants faster covid19 relief

UNC deputy political leader David Lee -

UNC deputy political leader David Lee is calling on Government to ensure that promised economic relief for citizens affected by the covid19 is swift. In a statement, Lee said, "The Government needs to be bold, innovative and get relief to affected citizens in a quicker manner."

He added Government "must ensure that the promised relief packages can be easily accessed and obtained by our citizens who have been burdened by the unprecedented economic and social conditions."

According to Lee, many businesses were crippled by "the prevailing crisis leading to the inability to pay thousands of workers."

He said it was troubling and intolerable that employers as well as employees were having difficulty processing or applying for the grants promised by the Government. Lee wondered if the process to apply for the grants was a deterrent to prevent people applying for the grants or an excuse to not process or pay those grants on time.