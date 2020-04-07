Deyalsingh: Private labs should get certified, help test for covid19

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - ANGELO_MARCELLE

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that Government will be partnering with private labs to widen the scope of testing for covid19 in TT.

At a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Deyalsingh said this measure is contained in Section 8 of the new public health regulations.

Once the labs have their PCR machines, Deyalsingh explained, they will be encouraged to approach CARPHA for certification.

Deyalsingh said the labs will be required to report any positive covid19 results directly to the Chief Medical Officer and not the patients. Failure to do so, Deyalsingh said, will result in the labs facing a penalty of $50,000 and six months imprisonment.

Deyalsingh also reported that measures have been taken in Tobago to ensure the proper treatment of covid19. Deyalsingh said to date, CARPHA has tested 870 samples, 106 have tested positive, there have been eight deaths and one person has been discharged.