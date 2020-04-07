CMO: Three wrong results from private labs

Three people tested at private labs were wrongly told they were positive for the covid19 virus when in fact they were clear, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram revealed on Tuesday. He said even more worrying was the possibility that people tested at private labs may have been falsely told they were clear but in fact might have been infected and then felt free to mingle with the wider population.

He said private labs wanting to do covid19 testing should seek certification by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Parasram’s disclosure came after the publication on Tuesday of new regulations by the Ministry of Health to mandate any private labs that conducts testing to report the patient test results to the patient’s local Regional Health Authority (RHA) or CMO, on pain of punishment by a $50,000 fine and six months imprisonment. This mandate is despite the fact Carpha has not approved any such private labs, added the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 8) Regulations, 2020.