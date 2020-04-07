CMO: Latest covid case is in Tobago

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram - SUREASH CHOLAI

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram said the most recent case of a person infected with covid19 is from Tobago. He made this revelation while speaking at the Health Ministry's daily 10 am virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

He said the person was an imported case, located in Tobago, who had been isolated from the onset. The Ministry of Health’s 10 am update on Tuesday, pointed to 106 people in TT being infected with the virus, of whom 49 had been in a group from a cruise. Some eight people have died and one has been discharged from hospital. Some 870 tests have been done.

Parasram said there are still 26 cases at Caura Hospital. He said some 70 patients are at Couva Hospital. Of these, one is in intensive care unit, three people in high dependency unit, while 66 people are doing very well, many of whom are awaiting transfer out of that facility in next few days. Patients at Balandra are doing well, and he hoped some of these can be discharged later in the week.

The local death rate remains at eight and one person has been discharged.