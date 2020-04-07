BYisrael: We must act like we have covid19

A boy helps with the bags while going into a vehicle with a woman as they both wear masks and gloves, in San Fernando on Monday. - MARVIN HAMILTON

Minority councillor Dr Faith BYisrael has agreed it is a good idea for people to wear cloth masks in public.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre on Monday, the PM said with immediate effect, everyone would be required to wear facemasks in public.

At the briefing, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said cloth facemasks are expected to be distributed by the Ministry of Health by the end of the week.

Deyalsingh said the measure was meant to support the government’s directive on masks. He said N95 masks were to be preserved for frontline healthcare workers.

BYisrael, who has a PhD in behavioural and community health sciences, went live on Facebook minutes after the news briefing to talk about the coronavirus.

She explained terms such as imported cases, community spread and local spread, saying “we have to behave as if we have it (covid19).”

She said now people are required to use cloth masks, they should not go out and buy up all the N95 and surgical masks available.

“Those are the masks we need for our healthcare professionals to ensure that they are safe.”

She also warned those making masks, whether for sale or personal use, they should use suitable material.

“Don’t just go thinking that it’s a fashion show, finding the cutest material you have home which might happen to be a laced thing, because you’re going out and you need the world to see you’re looking good – no...You need to look at the different kinds of fabric you have at home.”

The mask might help protect other people.

"If you really think of it, if we are getting sick, the first time we sneeze or cough, it usually catches us by surprise and you didn’t even have time to think of putting up your elbow and the cough and the sneeze is out. Just in case something like that happens, you have the cloth over your mouth to capture that."

She told people to practise wearing the mask at home.

“We’re not used to masks covering our face, we’re not used to talking with masks.

“The first time you put it on, it’s going to be as uncomfortable as hell. You’re going to feel like you’re suffocating, you’re going to feel like you can’t talk because it’s something new, something that we’re not used to and you need to get used to it. So you need to put it on at home, walk around with it, get used to talking with it, get used to interacting with it.”