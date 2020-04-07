Bassarath: Health most important

TTCB president Azim Bassarath -

PRESIDENT of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath knows it is a frustrating time for local cricket during the coronavirus pandemic as no cricket is being played, but says the health of everyone is imperative during this crisis.

In a letter addressed to fellow board members, Bassarath said, “We are unfortunately in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis – an event so crippling that it is being termed by some as World War III. The covid19 virus is a new challenge that has even major countries struggling to learn about it each day.”

All local cricket has been postponed including the TTCB National League competition that was underway when the decision was taken to stop the league in the middle of March. Among the other competitions halted are the Interzone Under-17 tournament and the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Intercol T20 competition.

“As a responsible national organisation our board acted, as speedily as possible, to do our part to help avoid any spread of this pandemic. Stakeholders including our affiliates, zones, national league and also our youth development, have complied to suspend their cricket related activities.”

Bassarath knows it is a difficult time for local cricket enthusiasts, but the value of life is now a priority and guidelines must be followed.

“It is indeed a frustrating time for us all, but our welfare is of paramount importance. While we continue to endure a halt to much of our programmes, we need to rigidly heed the short term governmental regulations and advisories.”

The TTCB president is asking everyone to be safe and said in a few weeks more information will be provided concerning local cricket.

“I sincerely pray that all our cricketing families keep healthy, stay safe and keep updated with all developments. We will again review the status in about three weeks and provide a further advisory. I request all our zones, affiliates and national league to advise and comfort their respective membership. Let us endeavour to stay strong and positive, as together we will ride out this difficult storm.”