910 covid19 tests done, death toll still at 8

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health says the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) had tested 910 samples for the novel coronavirus as of 10 pm on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases remained at 107 from earlier in the day.

The death toll from the virus remained at eight.

The update shows an increase of 44 tests in the past 24 hours.

Of the total number of cases, 49 came from the group of nationals who returned from a cruise last month: 46 from the group of 68 who returned from the cruise together, and three from the group who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68.