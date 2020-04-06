UNC making 'covid19' masks

Opposition Leader Kamla-Persad Bissessar. -

THE Opposition Leader is "mobilising seamstresses and tailors" to make masks for the public to curb the spread of covid19 in TT.

A statement issued on Sunday by the UNC indicated that Kamla Persad-Bissessar was doing that as well as mobilising "donors of cloth and other supplies to sew face masks for those who do not have.

"The distribution of these masks will begin as soon as possible in keeping with the latest recommendations from the CDC (Centre for Disease Control)."

The UNC also said it was calling for donations of cloth and elastic bands.

The party also said several Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea were faring better against covid19 because their citizens were wearing face masks.

In a statement on Sunday, the Health Ministry recommended the public should use face masks to reduce the spread of covid19.