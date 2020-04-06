THA and business community meets

As Central Government and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) continue to implement fiscal measures to mitigate against the social and economic impact of covid19, THA Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Finance and the Economy Assemblyman Joel Jack has met with the members of Tobago’s business community to discuss the measures. Jack, who also serves as Chair of the Executive Council’s covid19 Response Sub-Committee on Finance, said that to date, two meetings with stakeholders were convened at the Victor E. Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough. Jack said at the meetings, he presented Tobago’s policy position for managing the crisis and maintaining the island’s economic resilience during the challenging period.

“Along, with the national policy measures, these initiatives are all geared towards minimising and mitigating the social and economic impact of the covid19 pandemic through effective public health support, job preservation and business continuity,” Jack said. The Finance Secretary added that these meetings provided the opportunity to elicit feedback from stakeholders regarding the proposed policy measures and initiatives, and to foster meaningful discussions.

“Of major concern to the business community and hoteliers was assistance for displaced employees, a matter which the Assembly is committed to address,” he said adding that emanating from those discussions, he was able to get the support of the Tobago Credit Union movement for the Grant Liquidity Support Programme to provide financial support to citizens and businesses during this period of uncertainty.