Sauce Doubles on restaurant closure: ‘Thank you, PM’

Customers line up at D'Original Sauce Doubles on the Eastern Main Road, Curepe. Photo: Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

KELLY HOSEIN-RICHARDS, owner of the Curepe branch of D’Original Sauce Doubles, says while it was not her intention, she is pleased with Government’s decision to close all restaurants until April 30 amid covid19.

Police shut down ther business’s curbside pickup service on Saturday. She believed that move was “discrimination,” as she was following the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

This sparked online debates, with many people questioning why other food establishments, such as KFC, Subway and Royal Castle, were allowed to open and operate in a similar manner.

Others said the preparation and distribution of street foods like doubles was not as sanitary as those of other types of food.

Restaurants were considered an essential service under the earlier regulations and were allowed to do deliveries and have customers take away food, though in-house dining was prohibited.

Attorneys Prakash Ramadhar and Lary Lalla eventually wrote to National Security Minister Stuart Young on behalf of Hosein-Richards. They described the police actions against her business as “unconstitutional, unlawful, oppressive and discriminatory.”

But at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Monday morning, the Prime Minister said all restaurants will be closed from Tuesday until the end of the month.

Some social media users began to blame Sauce, saying had it not complained, the decision would not have been made. They said they now have to suffer because of one person.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday afternoon, Hosein-Richards said she simply wanted inclusion.

“I didn’t want everything to shut down, I just wanted everybody to understand I am essential as well, and I should get the opportunity to open up my business. That was the intention.”

She said she has been getting calls from strangers who have been giving negative feedback since the announcement was made.

But asked how she feels about the decision, she said, “I am pleased with the government’s decision, because just as the virus could spread from my customers and being crowded, it’s the same thing with the other restaurants. So I am pleased.”

In a Facebook post, she also said, “Thank you Mr Prime Minister. Well done. What goes for one goes for all. My point I was trying to make.”

Dr Rowley said the decision was based on the advice of medical experts. and was a precaution to prevent community spread.

“Our analyses – the very latest – dealing with those who have gone that road, is that this is the point at which we could lose control because we do not know how many persons that might be in that category of non-travel. Statistically, and our database indicates, that we need to be concerned about that development.”

And without naming the business, he also said no specific type of food was being “targeted” under the previous restrictions.

“The conversation about who could sell food has become a matter of ‘ethnic exploitation’ by some people who have no intention of helping us with this problem, but to create as much manima as they could.”

Hosein-Richards said she has no additional source of income, and her husband owns a bar – which is also a non-essential service.

She said, “We will just have to hold out until and see how far our savings can hold us out till.”