Protecting life over economic well-being

THE EDITOR: I marvel at the principled stand taken by so many world leaders, including our own, in the covid19 pandemic. I refer to the sacrificing of economic well-being in favour of protecting the vulnerable elderly.

I am sure this stems from the ethical and moral standards held and practised by our physicians and healthcare workers. At times I wonder if we live in a civilised world but the value placed on life over economic growth shows maturity and a long view versus immediate gratification.

So I also marvel at the whining over the quality of food and delayed tests by some in quarantine centres. Deprivation for two weeks is surely preferable to widespread infection and subsequent increased deaths.

Ask what you can do for your country. We have excellent examples from our health workers.

BRENDA DE SILVA

via email