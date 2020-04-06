Prisoner releaseconcerns

THE EDITOR: It is important that things be put in place for the planned release of hundreds of prisoners.

While it is fully understood that our prison system can be a good breathing ground for covid19, on the other hand just releasing hundreds of prisoners who may have no source of income or even a place to go can also impact negatively on the rest of the population.

Those people are human beings who also need basic requirements such as food etc. With no job or money coming in, what is next for them? Would they stay out of trouble or would they go back to their old lifestyles? Is this being discussed by those in authority?

With TT already dealing with a serious crime problem, I suggest that some type of support system be considered for those prisoners who may be released.

If this is not done we can have even more serious problems.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail